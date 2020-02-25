2020 Trending | Corporate Wellness Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: Virgin Pulse, ComPsych, EXOS, Premise Health, Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC, WorkStride, EXOS|MediFit and LifeWorks

According to the market study of Corporate Wellness report, new highs are possible in the Corporate Wellness Market for the year 2020-2025. This market report makes available precise study of the Logistics industry which describes what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. This market report provides information about all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands while giving a synopsis of market definition, classifications, and market trends.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Corporate Wellness industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Corporate Wellness market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.52% from 13019 million $ in 2014 to 15734 million $ in 2017, Research For Markets analysts believe that in the next few years, Corporate Wellness market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Corporate Wellness will research 20402 million $.
The Major Players In Global Market Include
- Virgin Pulse
- ComPsych
- EXOS
- Premise Health
- Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC
- WorkStride
- LifeWorks
- SimplyWell is now Virgin Pulse
- Provant Health
- EXOS|MediFit
- Corporate Health Partners
- Lifeworks Services, Inc.
- Kinema Fitness Inc
- Karelia Health
- Eksote – Etelä-Karjalan sosiaali- ja terveyspiiri – South Karelia Social and Health Care District
- Marino Wellness
- Wellness Concepts Inc.
- Well Nation
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players. If you need more information, please contact Research For Markets
Corporate Wellness Market —Product Type Segmentation
- Health Risk Assessments
- Nutrition and Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Fitness Services
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services
- Stress Management
- Health Education Services
- Other Services
Corporate Wellness Market —Industry Segmentation
- Large private sector businesses
- Midsize private sector businesses
- Small private sector businesses
- Public sector
- Nonprofit organizations
Table of Contents
Section 1 Corporate Wellness Definition
Section 2 Global Corporate Wellness Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Major Player Corporate Wellness Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Section 7 Corporate Wellness Market Forecast 2018-2022
Section 8 Corporate Wellness Segmentation Type
Section 9 Corporate Wellness Segmentation Industry
Section 10 Corporate Wellness Cost Analysis
Section 11 Conclusion
Chart and Figure
Reasons To Buy This Report:
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Corporate Wellness market.
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Corporate Wellness is flourishing.
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
