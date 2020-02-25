2020 Trending | Connected Cars Market Analysis, Demand, Technology, Application and Global Industry Forecast to 2022

is considered to be the future of automobile industry. The emergence of connected cars has enabled the driver to connect with online platforms and facilitates real-time communication on the go with increased comfort, convenience, performance, safety and security. The factors such as growing awareness about road safety and security, rapid technological advances, need for constant connectivity, increased dependency on technology and the growing number of tech savvy people are likely to fuel growth of this market. The global connected car market is anticipated to cross US$ 155 Billion mark by 2022.

Connected Cars Market by Connectivity Form Factor – Among connectivity form factor, embedded solution lead the global connected cars market. Tethered solutions are expected to occupy approximately XX% of the market share by 2022. While, integrated connectivity form factor is likely to capture XX% share of the global connected car market by 2022.

Connected Cars Market by Connectivity Technology – On the basis of connectivity technology, the global connected car market is segmented into 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE. 3G Technology captures maximum share of the market while 4G/LTE technology is gaining popularity due to higher speed associated with it as compared to 3G and 2G. 2G technology is likely to fade out in the next few years.

Connected Cars Market by Product Categories – Safety applications captured maximum share of the connected cars market in 2015. Driver assistance is the second popular product category for connected cars. Entertainment and Mobility management both captured XX% individual share of the connected cars market in 2015. Well-being segment captured XX% share of the connected cars market in 2015, while vehicle management captured XX% share in the same year.

Connected Cars Market by Geography – Geographically, United States is at the forefront of connected cars market, accounting for lion’s share of the market in 2015. Western Europe is the second leading region for connected cars market in 2015. China is the third largest market for connected cars in 2015 being followed by Japan.

Global Connected Cars Market (by Connectivity Form Factor, Connectivity Technology, Product Categories and Geography) and Volume Forecast to 2022 provide a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth connected car industry.

This 105 Page report with 60 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:

Global Connected Cars Market and Volume Analysis (2014 – 2022) Global Connected Cars Market Share and Forecast (2014 – 2022) Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor (2014 – 2022) Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology (2014 – 2022) Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Product Categories (2014 – 2022) Connected Cars Market, Volume and Forecast – by Geography (2014 – 2022) Global Scenario for Value Shifts in the Auto Industry (2015 – 2030) Global Connected Cars Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor

Embedded Tethered Integrated

Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology

2G 3G 4G/LTE

Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Product Categories

Driver Assistance Safety Entertainment Well-Being Vehicle Management Mobility Management

Global Scenario for Value Shifts in the Auto Industry

Shared Mobility Digital Services Supplier (New Technology/Software) Supplier (Traditional/Hardware) Insurance Financing Aftermarket Vehicle Sales

Data Sources

Research for Markets employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Connected Cars Market and Volume Analysis (2014 – 2022)

3. Global Connected Cars Market Share and Forecast (2014 – 2022)

4. Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor (2014 – 2022)

5. Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology (2014 – 2022)

6. Global Connected Cars Market and Forecast – by Product Categories (2014 – 2022)

7. Connected Cars Market, Volume and Forecast – by Geography (2014 – 2022)

8. Global Scenario for Value Shifts in the Auto Industry (2015 – 2030)

9. Global Connected Cars Market – Drivers

10. Global Connected Cars Market – Challenges

