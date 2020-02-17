(2020-2026) Water Desalination Equipment Market | Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Water Desalination Equipment Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Desalination Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Desalination Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Desalination Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Water Desalination Equipment market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Water Desalination Equipment Market are Studied: SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Doosan Heavy Industries, Acciona, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Veolia, Hyflux, Biwater, Cadagua, Prominent, Forever Pure, Ampac, Blue Water Desalination, Lenntech, Echotec Water Makers, Applied Membranes, Hangzhou Water Treatment, Zhonghe Desalination

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Water Desalination Equipment market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers, Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers, Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants, Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas), NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Segmentation by Application: Drinking water, Agricultural water, Industrial water, Other

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Water Desalination Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.3.3 Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.3.4 Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

1.3.5 Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil & Gas)

1.3.6 NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Drinking water

1.4.3 Agricultural water

1.4.4 Industrial water

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Water Desalination Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Water Desalination Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Water Desalination Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Desalination Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Water Desalination Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Desalination Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Water Desalination Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & AcquisitionsExpansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-EndMid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Water Desalination Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Water Desalination Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Water Desalination Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Water Desalination Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Water Desalination Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Water Desalination Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Water Desalination Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

8.1.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporation Information

8.1.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Recent Developments

8.2 Doosan Heavy Industries

8.2.1 Doosan Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Doosan Heavy Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Doosan Heavy Industries Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Doosan Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Doosan Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.3 Acciona

8.3.1 Acciona Corporation Information

8.3.2 Acciona Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Acciona Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Acciona SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Acciona Recent Developments

8.4 Genesis Water Technologies

8.4.1 Genesis Water Technologies Corporation Information

8.4.2 Genesis Water Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Genesis Water Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 Genesis Water Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Genesis Water Technologies Recent Developments

8.5 Koch Membrane Systems

8.5.1 Koch Membrane Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Koch Membrane Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Koch Membrane Systems Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Koch Membrane Systems SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Koch Membrane Systems Recent Developments

8.6 Degremont Sas

8.6.1 Degremont Sas Corporation Information

8.6.3 Degremont Sas Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Degremont Sas SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Degremont Sas Recent Developments

8.7 IDE Technologies

8.7.1 IDE Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 IDE Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 IDE Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 IDE Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 IDE Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Veolia

8.8.1 Veolia Corporation Information

8.8.2 Veolia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Veolia Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Veolia SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Veolia Recent Developments

8.9 Hyflux

8.9.1 Hyflux Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hyflux Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Hyflux Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Hyflux SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Hyflux Recent Developments

8.10 Biwater

8.10.1 Biwater Corporation Information

8.10.2 Biwater Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Biwater Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Biwater SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Biwater Recent Developments

8.11 Cadagua

8.11.1 Cadagua Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cadagua Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Cadagua Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Cadagua SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Cadagua Recent Developments

8.12 Prominent

8.12.1 Prominent Corporation Information

8.12.2 Prominent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Prominent Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 Prominent SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Prominent Recent Developments

8.13 Forever Pure

8.13.1 Forever Pure Corporation Information

8.13.2 Forever Pure Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Forever Pure Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.13.5 Forever Pure SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Forever Pure Recent Developments

8.14 Ampac

8.14.1 Ampac Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ampac Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Ampac Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.14.5 Ampac SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Ampac Recent Developments

8.15 Blue Water Desalination

8.15.1 Blue Water Desalination Corporation Information

8.15.2 Blue Water Desalination Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Blue Water Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.15.5 Blue Water Desalination SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Blue Water Desalination Recent Developments

8.16 Lenntech

8.16.1 Lenntech Corporation Information

8.16.2 Lenntech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Lenntech Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.16.5 Lenntech SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Lenntech Recent Developments

8.17 Echotec Water Makers

8.17.1 Echotec Water Makers Corporation Information

8.17.2 Echotec Water Makers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Echotec Water Makers Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.17.5 Echotec Water Makers SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Echotec Water Makers Recent Developments

8.18 Applied Membranes

8.18.1 Applied Membranes Corporation Information

8.18.2 Applied Membranes Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Applied Membranes Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.18.5 Applied Membranes SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Applied Membranes Recent Developments

8.19 Hangzhou Water Treatment

8.19.1 Hangzhou Water Treatment Corporation Information

8.19.2 Hangzhou Water Treatment Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Hangzhou Water Treatment Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.19.5 Hangzhou Water Treatment SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Hangzhou Water Treatment Recent Developments

8.20 Zhonghe Desalination

8.20.1 Zhonghe Desalination Corporation Information

8.20.2 Zhonghe Desalination Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Zhonghe Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Water Desalination Equipment Products and Services

8.20.5 Zhonghe Desalination SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Zhonghe Desalination Recent Developments

9 Water Desalination Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Water Desalination Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Water Desalination Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Water Desalination Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Water Desalination Equipment Distributors

11.3 Water Desalination Equipment Customers

12 Opportunities & ChallengesThreat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

