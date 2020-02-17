(2020-2026) Permanent Magnets Market Growth|Size| Demand| Trends| Insights| Forecast|QY Research

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Permanent Magnets Market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Permanent Magnets Market Report :

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Permanent Magnets Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Permanent Magnets market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Permanent Magnets Market are Studied: Hitachi Metals, TDK, Magnequench, FDK, Vacuumschmelze, Arnold, Philips, Cosmo Ferrites, Nicrra, Nec/Tokin, Tengam Engineering, DMEGC, JPMF Guangdong, Aerospace Magnet & Magneto, Sinomag Technology, Bgrimm Magnetic, Jinchuan Electronics, Tianyuan Technology, Kaiven Group, Golden South Magnetic

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Permanent Magnets market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: NdFeB magent, Ferrite magent

Segmentation by Application: Auto industry, Household appliance industry, Computer acoustical product, Electronic toys, others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Permanent Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 NdFeB magent

1.3.3 Ferrite magent

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Auto industry

1.4.3 Household appliance industry

1.4.4 Computer acoustical product

1.4.5 Electronic toys

1.4.6 others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Permanent Magnets Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Permanent Magnets Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Permanent Magnets Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Permanent Magnets Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Permanent Magnets Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Permanent Magnets Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Permanent Magnets as of 2019)

3.4 Global Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnets Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Permanent Magnets Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Permanent Magnets Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & AcquisitionsExpansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Permanent Magnets Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Permanent Magnets Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Permanent Magnets Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Permanent Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Permanent Magnets Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Permanent Magnets Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Permanent Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Permanent Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-EndMid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Permanent Magnets Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Permanent Magnets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Permanent Magnets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Permanent Magnets Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Permanent Magnets Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Permanent Magnets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Permanent Magnets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Permanent Magnets Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Permanent Magnets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Permanent Magnets Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Permanent Magnets Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Permanent Magnets Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Permanent Magnets Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Permanent Magnets Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Permanent Magnets Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Permanent Magnets Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Permanent Magnets Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hitachi Metals

8.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hitachi Metals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Hitachi Metals Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.1.5 Hitachi Metals SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

8.2 TDK

8.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

8.2.2 TDK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 TDK Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.2.5 TDK SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 TDK Recent Developments

8.3 Magnequench

8.3.1 Magnequench Corporation Information

8.3.2 Magnequench Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Magnequench Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.3.5 Magnequench SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Magnequench Recent Developments

8.4 FDK

8.4.1 FDK Corporation Information

8.4.2 FDK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 FDK Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.4.5 FDK SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 FDK Recent Developments

8.5 Vacuumschmelze

8.5.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

8.5.2 Vacuumschmelze Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Vacuumschmelze Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.5.5 Vacuumschmelze SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Vacuumschmelze Recent Developments

8.6 Arnold

8.6.1 Arnold Corporation Information

8.6.3 Arnold Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Arnold Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.6.5 Arnold SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Arnold Recent Developments

8.7 Philips

8.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.7.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Philips Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.7.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Philips Recent Developments

8.8 Cosmo Ferrites

8.8.1 Cosmo Ferrites Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cosmo Ferrites Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Cosmo Ferrites Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.8.5 Cosmo Ferrites SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Cosmo Ferrites Recent Developments

8.9 Nicrra

8.9.1 Nicrra Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nicrra Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Nicrra Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.9.5 Nicrra SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Nicrra Recent Developments

8.10 Nec/Tokin

8.10.1 Nec/Tokin Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nec/Tokin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Nec/Tokin Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.10.5 Nec/Tokin SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Nec/Tokin Recent Developments

8.11 Tengam Engineering

8.11.1 Tengam Engineering Corporation Information

8.11.2 Tengam Engineering Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Tengam Engineering Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.11.5 Tengam Engineering SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Tengam Engineering Recent Developments

8.12 DMEGC

8.12.1 DMEGC Corporation Information

8.12.2 DMEGC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 DMEGC Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.12.5 DMEGC SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 DMEGC Recent Developments

8.13 JPMF Guangdong

8.13.1 JPMF Guangdong Corporation Information

8.13.2 JPMF Guangdong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 JPMF Guangdong Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.13.5 JPMF Guangdong SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 JPMF Guangdong Recent Developments

8.14 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto

8.14.1 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto Corporation Information

8.14.2 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.14.5 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Aerospace Magnet & Magneto Recent Developments

8.15 Sinomag Technology

8.15.1 Sinomag Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 Sinomag Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Sinomag Technology Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.15.5 Sinomag Technology SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Sinomag Technology Recent Developments

8.16 Bgrimm Magnetic

8.16.1 Bgrimm Magnetic Corporation Information

8.16.2 Bgrimm Magnetic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Bgrimm Magnetic Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.16.5 Bgrimm Magnetic SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Bgrimm Magnetic Recent Developments

8.17 Jinchuan Electronics

8.17.1 Jinchuan Electronics Corporation Information

8.17.2 Jinchuan Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Jinchuan Electronics Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.17.5 Jinchuan Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Jinchuan Electronics Recent Developments

8.18 Tianyuan Technology

8.18.1 Tianyuan Technology Corporation Information

8.18.2 Tianyuan Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Tianyuan Technology Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.18.5 Tianyuan Technology SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Tianyuan Technology Recent Developments

8.19 Kaiven Group

8.19.1 Kaiven Group Corporation Information

8.19.2 Kaiven Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Kaiven Group Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.19.5 Kaiven Group SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Kaiven Group Recent Developments

8.20 Golden South Magnetic

8.20.1 Golden South Magnetic Corporation Information

8.20.2 Golden South Magnetic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Golden South Magnetic Permanent Magnets Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Permanent Magnets Products and Services

8.20.5 Golden South Magnetic SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Golden South Magnetic Recent Developments

9 Permanent Magnets Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Permanent Magnets Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Permanent Magnets Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Permanent Magnets Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Permanent Magnets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Permanent Magnets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Permanent Magnets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Permanent Magnets Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Permanent Magnets Sales Channels

11.2.2 Permanent Magnets Distributors

11.3 Permanent Magnets Customers

12 Opportunities & ChallengesThreat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

