(2020-2026) Latest News: Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is Booming Worldwide with Top Growing Companies

Los Angeles, United State, 13 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Top Key Players of the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market :3M, Nitto Denko, TESA, Avery Dennison, Lintec, Scapa Group, Intertape Polymer, Nichiban, Teraoka Seisakusho, Paul Hartmann, Berry, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, Coroplast Fritz Muller, ATP Adhesive Systems, BSN Medical, Libatape Pharmaceutical, Medline Industries, Supertape, Poli-Tape Group, Symbio, Koan Hao Technology, Gergonne Industrie, Frimpeks, Mercator Medical

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation By Product :Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation By Application :Automotive & Transportation, Medical & Hygiene, Electrical & Electronics, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

Market Size Forecasts

Market Trend Analysis

Future Prospects

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Vendor Competitive Analysis

Table of Contents

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Rubber

1.4.4 Silicone

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.3 Medical & Hygiene

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

2.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

4.2.2 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

4.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

4.4.2 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

4.5.2 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type

6.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.1.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Nitto Denko

8.2.1 Nitto Denko Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.2.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 TESA

8.3.1 TESA Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.3.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Avery Dennison

8.4.1 Avery Dennison Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.4.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Lintec

8.5.1 Lintec Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.5.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Scapa Group

8.6.1 Scapa Group Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.6.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Intertape Polymer

8.7.1 Intertape Polymer Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.7.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Nichiban

8.8.1 Nichiban Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.8.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Teraoka Seisakusho

8.9.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.9.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Paul Hartmann

8.10.1 Paul Hartmann Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.10.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Berry

8.12 Shurtape Technologies

8.13 Lohmann

8.14 Coroplast Fritz Muller

8.15 ATP Adhesive Systems

8.16 BSN Medical

8.17 Libatape Pharmaceutical

8.18 Medline Industries

8.19 Supertape

8.20 Poli-Tape Group

8.21 Symbio

8.22 Koan Hao Technology

8.23 Gergonne Industrie

8.24 Frimpeks

8.25 Mercator Medical

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Upstream Market

11.1.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Raw Material

11.1.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Distributors

11.5 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

