(2020-2026) Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market is Booming Worldwide | BASF SE, Du Pont, SABIC

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 14 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market :Quadrant Plastics Composite, Du Pont, SABIC, JFE Chemicals Corporation, Royal Ten Cate NV, BASF SE, Cytec Industries, Royal DSM, Hanwha Advanced Materials

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Segmentation By Product :Polypropylene, Polyamide, Thermoplastic Polyester

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Segmentation By Application :Automobiles, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polypropylene

1.4.3 Polyamide

1.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyester

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobiles

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

2.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

4.2.2 United States Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

4.3.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

4.4.2 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production

4.5.2 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue by Type

6.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Quadrant Plastics Composite

8.1.1 Quadrant Plastics Composite Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.1.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Du Pont

8.2.1 Du Pont Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.2.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 SABIC

8.3.1 SABIC Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.3.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 JFE Chemicals Corporation

8.4.1 JFE Chemicals Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.4.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Royal Ten Cate NV

8.5.1 Royal Ten Cate NV Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.5.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 BASF SE

8.6.1 BASF SE Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.6.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cytec Industries

8.7.1 Cytec Industries Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.7.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Royal DSM

8.8.1 Royal DSM Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.8.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hanwha Advanced Materials

8.9.1 Hanwha Advanced Materials Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins

8.9.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Upstream Market

11.1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Raw Material

11.1.3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Distributors

11.5 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT) Resins Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

