(2020-2026) Gas Turbine Market Growth|Size| Demand| Trends| Insights| Forecast|QY Research

The report titled Global Gas Turbine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gas Turbine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gas Turbine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gas Turbine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Gas Turbine Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Gas Turbine Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Gas Turbine market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Gas Turbine Market are Studied: General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Solar Turbines, Ansaldo Energia, MTU Aero Engines, Sulzer, MAN Diesel & Turbo, MJB International, Proenergy Services

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Gas Turbine market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Heavy Duty Services, Aero-Derivative Services

Segmentation by Application: Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Gas Turbine industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Gas Turbine trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Gas Turbine developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Gas Turbine industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Gas Turbine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Heavy Duty Services

1.3.3 Aero-Derivative Services

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Power Generation

1.4.3 Oil & Gas

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Gas Turbine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Gas Turbine Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Gas Turbine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Gas Turbine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Gas Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Gas Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Turbine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Gas Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Gas Turbine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Turbine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Gas Turbine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & AcquisitionsExpansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gas Turbine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Gas Turbine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Gas Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gas Turbine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Gas Turbine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Gas Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Gas Turbine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-EndMid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gas Turbine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Gas Turbine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gas Turbine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Gas Turbine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Gas Turbine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Gas Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Gas Turbine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Gas Turbine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Gas Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Gas Turbine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Gas Turbine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Gas Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Gas Turbine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Gas Turbine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Gas Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Gas Turbine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Gas Turbine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Gas Turbine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 General Electric

8.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 General Electric Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.1.5 General Electric SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 General Electric Recent Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.2.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.3.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Recent Developments

8.4 Wood Group

8.4.1 Wood Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Wood Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Wood Group Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.4.5 Wood Group SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Wood Group Recent Developments

8.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

8.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.6 Solar Turbines

8.6.1 Solar Turbines Corporation Information

8.6.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.6.5 Solar Turbines SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Solar Turbines Recent Developments

8.7 Ansaldo Energia

8.7.1 Ansaldo Energia Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ansaldo Energia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.7.5 Ansaldo Energia SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ansaldo Energia Recent Developments

8.8 MTU Aero Engines

8.8.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.8.2 MTU Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.8.5 MTU Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.9 Sulzer

8.9.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sulzer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sulzer Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.9.5 Sulzer SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sulzer Recent Developments

8.10 MAN Diesel & Turbo

8.10.1 MAN Diesel & Turbo Corporation Information

8.10.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.10.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 MAN Diesel & Turbo Recent Developments

8.11 MJB International

8.11.1 MJB International Corporation Information

8.11.2 MJB International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 MJB International Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.11.5 MJB International SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 MJB International Recent Developments

8.12 Proenergy Services

8.12.1 Proenergy Services Corporation Information

8.12.2 Proenergy Services Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Proenergy Services Gas Turbine Production CapacityRevenueAverage Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Gas Turbine Products and Services

8.12.5 Proenergy Services SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Proenergy Services Recent Developments

9 Gas Turbine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Gas Turbine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Gas Turbine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Gas Turbine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Gas Turbine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Gas Turbine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gas Turbine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gas Turbine Distributors

11.3 Gas Turbine Customers

12 Opportunities & ChallengesThreat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

