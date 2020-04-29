(2020-2026) Flange Joints Market Report – Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Flange Joints Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Flange Joints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flange Joints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flange Joints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flange Joints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flange Joints Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Flange Joints Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Flange Joints market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Flange Joints Market are Studied: Coastal Flange, Texas Flange, Red Earth Steels, Elite Piping Manufacture, Saketh Exim, Forum, TubeTurns, Guru Gautam Steels, Unifit Metalloys, Nitech Stainless, Ninthore Overseas, Maass Flange, MARZOLF, RAMCO

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Flange Joints market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Welding Neck Flange Joint, Long Welding Neck Flange Joint, Slip-On Flange Joint, Socket Weld Flange Joint, Lap Joint Flange Joint, Threaded Flange Joint, Blind Flange Joint, Others Flange Joint

Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry, Construction, Oil&Gas Industry, Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Flange Joints Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Flange Joints Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Welding Neck Flange Joint

1.3.3 Long Welding Neck Flange Joint

1.3.4 Slip-On Flange Joint

1.3.5 Socket Weld Flange Joint

1.3.6 Lap Joint Flange Joint

1.3.7 Threaded Flange Joint

1.3.8 Blind Flange Joint

1.3.9 Others Flange Joint

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Flange Joints Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Chemical Industry

1.4.3 Construction

1.4.4 Oil&Gas Industry

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flange Joints Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Flange Joints Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Flange Joints Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Flange Joints Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Flange Joints Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Flange Joints Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Flange Joints Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Flange Joints Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Flange Joints Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flange Joints Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flange Joints Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Flange Joints Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flange Joints Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Flange Joints Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Flange Joints Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Flange Joints Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flange Joints Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flange Joints as of 2019)

3.4 Global Flange Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flange Joints Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flange Joints Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flange Joints Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flange Joints Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flange Joints Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Flange Joints Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Flange Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flange Joints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flange Joints Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Flange Joints Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Flange Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flange Joints Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flange Joints Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Flange Joints Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Flange Joints Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Flange Joints Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Flange Joints Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Flange Joints Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Flange Joints Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Flange Joints Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Flange Joints Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Flange Joints Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Flange Joints Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Flange Joints Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Flange Joints Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Flange Joints Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Flange Joints Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Flange Joints Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Flange Joints Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Flange Joints Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Flange Joints Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Flange Joints Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Flange Joints Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Flange Joints Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Flange Joints Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Flange Joints Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Flange Joints Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Flange Joints Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Flange Joints Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Flange Joints Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Flange Joints Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Flange Joints Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Flange Joints Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Flange Joints Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Flange Joints Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Flange Joints Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Flange Joints Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Coastal Flange

8.1.1 Coastal Flange Corporation Information

8.1.2 Coastal Flange Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Coastal Flange Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.1.5 Coastal Flange SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Coastal Flange Recent Developments

8.2 Texas Flange

8.2.1 Texas Flange Corporation Information

8.2.2 Texas Flange Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Texas Flange Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.2.5 Texas Flange SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Texas Flange Recent Developments

8.3 Red Earth Steels

8.3.1 Red Earth Steels Corporation Information

8.3.2 Red Earth Steels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Red Earth Steels Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.3.5 Red Earth Steels SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Red Earth Steels Recent Developments

8.4 Elite Piping Manufacture

8.4.1 Elite Piping Manufacture Corporation Information

8.4.2 Elite Piping Manufacture Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Elite Piping Manufacture Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.4.5 Elite Piping Manufacture SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Elite Piping Manufacture Recent Developments

8.5 Saketh Exim

8.5.1 Saketh Exim Corporation Information

8.5.2 Saketh Exim Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Saketh Exim Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.5.5 Saketh Exim SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Saketh Exim Recent Developments

8.6 Forum

8.6.1 Forum Corporation Information

8.6.2 Forum Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Forum Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.6.5 Forum SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Forum Recent Developments

8.7 TubeTurns

8.7.1 TubeTurns Corporation Information

8.7.2 TubeTurns Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 TubeTurns Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.7.5 TubeTurns SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 TubeTurns Recent Developments

8.8 Guru Gautam Steels

8.8.1 Guru Gautam Steels Corporation Information

8.8.2 Guru Gautam Steels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Guru Gautam Steels Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.8.5 Guru Gautam Steels SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Guru Gautam Steels Recent Developments

8.9 Unifit Metalloys

8.9.1 Unifit Metalloys Corporation Information

8.9.2 Unifit Metalloys Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Unifit Metalloys Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.9.5 Unifit Metalloys SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Unifit Metalloys Recent Developments

8.10 Nitech Stainless

8.10.1 Nitech Stainless Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nitech Stainless Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Nitech Stainless Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.10.5 Nitech Stainless SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Nitech Stainless Recent Developments

8.11 Ninthore Overseas

8.11.1 Ninthore Overseas Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ninthore Overseas Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ninthore Overseas Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.11.5 Ninthore Overseas SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ninthore Overseas Recent Developments

8.12 Maass Flange

8.12.1 Maass Flange Corporation Information

8.12.2 Maass Flange Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Maass Flange Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.12.5 Maass Flange SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Maass Flange Recent Developments

8.13 MARZOLF

8.13.1 MARZOLF Corporation Information

8.13.2 MARZOLF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 MARZOLF Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.13.5 MARZOLF SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 MARZOLF Recent Developments

8.14 RAMCO

8.14.1 RAMCO Corporation Information

8.14.2 RAMCO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 RAMCO Flange Joints Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Flange Joints Products and Services

8.14.5 RAMCO SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 RAMCO Recent Developments

9 Flange Joints Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Flange Joints Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Flange Joints Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Flange Joints Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Flange Joints Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Flange Joints Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Flange Joints Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Flange Joints Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Flange Joints Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Flange Joints Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Flange Joints Sales Channels

11.2.2 Flange Joints Distributors

11.3 Flange Joints Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

