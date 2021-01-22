(2020-2026) Air Handling Units Market Size, Share, Application With Growth and Business Strategies Forecast

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Air Handling Units Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Air Handling Units Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Handling Units market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Handling Units market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Handling Units market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Air Handling Units Market Report : * Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Air Handling Units Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Air Handling Units market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Top Players of Air Handling Units Market are Studied: TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, GREE, Trane, EUROKLIMAT, King Air, Dunhan-Bush, DunAn, Sinko, Air Master, Munters Air Treatment, AL-KO, TROX, Nortek Global HVAC

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Air Handling Units market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: below 15,000 m3/h, 15,000-50,000 m3/h, >50,000 m3/h

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Industrial, Other

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Air Handling Units industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Air Handling Units trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Air Handling Units developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Air Handling Units industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Air Handling Units Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 below 15,000 m3/h

1.3.3 15,000-50,000 m3/h

1.3.4 >50,000 m3/h

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Air Handling Units Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Air Handling Units Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Air Handling Units Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Air Handling Units Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Air Handling Units Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Air Handling Units Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Air Handling Units as of 2019)

3.4 Global Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Air Handling Units Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Handling Units Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Air Handling Units Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Air Handling Units Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Air Handling Units Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Air Handling Units Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Air Handling Units Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Air Handling Units Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Air Handling Units Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Air Handling Units Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Air Handling Units Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Air Handling Units Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Air Handling Units Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Air Handling Units Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Air Handling Units Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Air Handling Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Air Handling Units Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Air Handling Units Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Air Handling Units Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Air Handling Units Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Air Handling Units Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Air Handling Units Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 TICA

8.1.1 TICA Corporation Information

8.1.2 TICA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 TICA Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.1.5 TICA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 TICA Recent Developments

8.2 Daikin Industries

8.2.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daikin Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Daikin Industries Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.2.5 Daikin Industries SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Daikin Industries Recent Developments

8.3 Johnson Controls

8.3.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.3.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Johnson Controls Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.3.5 Johnson Controls SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

8.4 Carrier

8.4.1 Carrier Corporation Information

8.4.2 Carrier Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Carrier Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.4.5 Carrier SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Carrier Recent Developments

8.5 GREE

8.5.1 GREE Corporation Information

8.5.2 GREE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 GREE Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.5.5 GREE SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 GREE Recent Developments

8.6 Trane

8.6.1 Trane Corporation Information

8.6.3 Trane Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.6.5 Trane SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Trane Recent Developments

8.7 EUROKLIMAT

8.7.1 EUROKLIMAT Corporation Information

8.7.2 EUROKLIMAT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 EUROKLIMAT Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.7.5 EUROKLIMAT SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 EUROKLIMAT Recent Developments

8.8 King Air

8.8.1 King Air Corporation Information

8.8.2 King Air Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 King Air Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.8.5 King Air SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 King Air Recent Developments

8.9 Dunhan-Bush

8.9.1 Dunhan-Bush Corporation Information

8.9.2 Dunhan-Bush Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Dunhan-Bush Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.9.5 Dunhan-Bush SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Dunhan-Bush Recent Developments

8.10 DunAn

8.10.1 DunAn Corporation Information

8.10.2 DunAn Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 DunAn Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.10.5 DunAn SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 DunAn Recent Developments

8.11 Sinko

8.11.1 Sinko Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sinko Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Sinko Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.11.5 Sinko SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Sinko Recent Developments

8.12 Air Master

8.12.1 Air Master Corporation Information

8.12.2 Air Master Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Air Master Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.12.5 Air Master SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Air Master Recent Developments

8.13 Munters Air Treatment

8.13.1 Munters Air Treatment Corporation Information

8.13.2 Munters Air Treatment Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Munters Air Treatment Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.13.5 Munters Air Treatment SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Munters Air Treatment Recent Developments

8.14 AL-KO

8.14.1 AL-KO Corporation Information

8.14.2 AL-KO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 AL-KO Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.14.5 AL-KO SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 AL-KO Recent Developments

8.15 TROX

8.15.1 TROX Corporation Information

8.15.2 TROX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 TROX Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.15.5 TROX SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 TROX Recent Developments

8.16 Nortek Global HVAC

8.16.1 Nortek Global HVAC Corporation Information

8.16.2 Nortek Global HVAC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Nortek Global HVAC Air Handling Units Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Air Handling Units Products and Services

8.16.5 Nortek Global HVAC SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Nortek Global HVAC Recent Developments

9 Air Handling Units Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Air Handling Units Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Air Handling Units Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Air Handling Units Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Air Handling Units Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Air Handling Units Sales Channels

11.2.2 Air Handling Units Distributors

11.3 Air Handling Units Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

