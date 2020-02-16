2020-2025 Surfactant Market Research Report: Medical Share, Growth Rate, Size, Regional Trends, Scope of Healthcare and Forecast Analysis

The Global “Surfactant Market” Report provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the surfactant industry as well as the competitive landscape, including key players, product line, types, applications and essential surfactant market statistics for projecting growth in the world over the years 2020 – 2025.

Surfactants are nothing but organic chemicals with a hydrophobic and hydrophilic end when added to a liquid, varying its properties at an interface. They can be segmented according to the nature of the charge or the molecular weights.

Improved manufacturing of end users such as personal care, household detergents and the like increases market development. Likewise, the easy availability and low prices of surfactants due to feasibility and technically advanced trading procedures are the main factors believed to drive the progress of the surfactant industry.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest end-users of surfactants with market share in the world. Asia has enjoyed alkylbenzene sulfonate surfactants for market share in previous years. End users in North America and Western Europe dominate the market for surfactants for alkyl ether sulfates (FAES), ethoxy sulfates alcohols (AES) and alkyl sulfates (FAS) with market share.

The global surfactant market is segmented by product type, application, region and others. By type, this market is sub-segmented into anionic surfactant, cationic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, nonionic surfactant and others. Anionic surfactants are mainly derived from sulfation, condensation, carboxylation and derivatives of phosphoric acid and fatty acids.

By type of application, the surfactant market is classified in personal care, food processing, industrial and institutional cleaners, household detergents, plastic, textiles, paint and coating, agricultural chemicals, adhesives and others. Depending on the region, the surfactant market is evaluated in Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA.

Europe and North America together accounted for half of the surfactant market in previous years. However, Asia-Pacific alone has captured more than a third of the surfactant market share. The costs of surfactants are relatively high in Europe due to the regulations for the evaluation, authorization, restriction and registration of chemicals; however, the price in the United States is expected to remain moderate, due to the low mineral oil levels for cationic and anionic surfactants.

The global surfactants market will develop a greater share of growing surfactants in industrial applications, as consumers favor their multifunctionality, improved efficiency, increased safety and multifunctionality. Silicone, amphoterics, quaternary ammonium compounds, fatty amine oxides and fluorosurfactants are among the surfactants that will demonstrate healthy growth in the future.

Global surfactants market: key players

Eoc Group

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

Neil A Burns LLC

World surfactant market: Segmentation

By type

Cationic surfactants

Anionic surfactants

Amphoteric surfactants

Nonionic surfactants

By market

Bio-based surfactants

Synthetic surfactants

Bio-surfactants

Chemically synthesized

By application

Personal care

Detergent

Industrial and institutional cleaning

Elastomers and plastics

Textile

Crop protection

Chemicals for oil fields

food and drinks

By region

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

World market for surfactants: engines

Growing demand for personal care products

Global surfactant market: restrictions

Enforcement of severe regulations by government aid

Global surfactant market: opportunities

Manufacturing of maintainable green surfactants

What to expect from the next report on the Global Surfactant Market:

Analysis of future prospects and trends in the global surfactant market over the forecast period (2019-2025)

Information on technological advances as well as current innovations in developing and developed economies as well as on various macro and microeconomic factors that affect market growth.

Government support initiatives likely to influence market dynamics.

Key factors influencing market growth, opportunities, constraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of the different market segments, including the end user, application, manufacturing process and geographic regions.

Thorough analysis of the competitive market landscape and initiatives taken by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

Analysis of the value chain and sales channels

Who should buy this report?

The report is specially designed for venture capitalists, investors, financial institutions, analysts, government organizations, regulatory authorities, policy makers, researchers, strategy

