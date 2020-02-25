(2020-2025) Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Opportunity, Emerging Trends, Top Companies | Baowu Group, NSSMC, AK Steel

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is valued at USD 6590 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7840 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market, which may bode well for the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market in the coming years.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Top Key Players of the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Baowu Group, NSSMC, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp, NLMK Group, JFE Steel, Posco, ArcelorMittal, Ansteel, Shougang, Stalprodukt S.A., Cogent (Tata Steel), ATI

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segmentation By Product: Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segmentation By Application: Transformer, Power Generator, Electric Motor, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size in terms of value and volume

The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size in terms of value and volume Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market growth

Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market growth Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market

The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Table of Contents

1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Overview

1.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Overview

1.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 High Magnetic Strength

1.2.3 Domain Refinement

1.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Baowu Group

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Baowu Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 NSSMC

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 NSSMC Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 AK Steel

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 ThyssenKrupp

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 NLMK Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 JFE Steel

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Posco

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 ArcelorMittal

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 ArcelorMittal Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Ansteel

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Ansteel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Shougang

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Shougang Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Stalprodukt S.A.

3.12 Cogent (Tata Steel)

3.13 ATI

4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Application/End Users

5.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Segment by Application

5.1.1 Transformer

5.1.2 Power Generator

5.1.3 Electric Motor

5.1.4 Other

5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Forecast

6.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Conventional Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 High Magnetic Strength Gowth Forecast

6.4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast in Transformer

6.4.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecast in Power Generator

7 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

