(2020-2025) Double Sided Tape Market Size | Know About Major Companies | 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko

Global Double Sided Tape Market is valued at USD 3620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4370 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently generated a research report titled, “[Double Sided Tape Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Double Sided Tape market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

>>>Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1087931/global-double-sided-tape-market

Global Double Sided Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

Top Players of Double Sided Tape Market are Studied: 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, SEKISUI, Lintec, Berry Plastics, Scapa Group, Yem Chio, Intertape, BO.MA, Wida, Powerband, Shurtape, KK Enterprise, CAPTAIN, Adhesives Research, DeWAL, Jonson Tapes, ZHONGSHAN CROWN, Sanli Adhesive Products, Zhongshan Guanchang, HAOTIAN RUBBER, Shanghai Xinguan, Dongguan Haixiang

Global Double Sided Tape Market: Drivers and Restrains

This section of the report includes drivers, restrains, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently. The report offers underlying drivers that compel the consumers to invest in the products and services. This section includes consumer demand and government policies that affect the market. The detailed information assists readers in understanding the needs of consumer demands. The report provides drivers at local and global level to help determine the market forces. This information will help readers decide potential strategies that can help them stay ahead in the competitive industry.

Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the drivers segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market. Readers can weigh and asses the drivers and restraints before making any investments or strategies.

Global Double Sided Tape Market: Segment Analysis

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry. Each type furnish information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period. The understanding of the segment directs the readers in recognizing the importance of factors that shape the market growth.

Global Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation By Product: Thin Tape, Foam Tape, Fastening Material

Global Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation By Application: Daily, Industry

Global Double Sided Tape Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Double Sided Tape Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Double Sided Tape Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Double Sided Tape Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Double Sided Tape Market will expand from 2019 – 2025?

What will be the worth of the global Double Sided Tape market by the end of 2025?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Double Sided Tape Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Double Sided Tape Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Double Sided Tape Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2025?

What are the key trends in the Double Sided Tape Market report?

>>>Request Customization of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1087931/global-double-sided-tape-market

Table of Contents

1 Double Sided Tape Market Overview

1.1 Double Sided Tape Product Overview

1.2 Double Sided Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thin Tape

1.2.2 Foam Tape

1.2.3 Fastening Material

1.3 Global Double Sided Tape Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Double Sided Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Double Sided Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Double Sided Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Double Sided Tape Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Double Sided Tape Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Double Sided Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Double Sided Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double Sided Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Double Sided Tape Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Double Sided Tape Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 3M

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 3M Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 TESA

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 TESA Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Nitto Denko

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Nitto Denko Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 SEKISUI

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 SEKISUI Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Lintec

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Lintec Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Berry Plastics

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Berry Plastics Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Scapa Group

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Scapa Group Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Yem Chio

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Yem Chio Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Intertape

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Intertape Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 BO.MA

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Double Sided Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 BO.MA Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Wida

3.12 Powerband

3.13 Shurtape

3.14 KK Enterprise

3.15 CAPTAIN

3.16 Adhesives Research

3.17 DeWAL

3.18 Jonson Tapes

3.19 ZHONGSHAN CROWN

3.20 Sanli Adhesive Products

3.21 Zhongshan Guanchang

3.22 HAOTIAN RUBBER

3.23 Shanghai Xinguan

3.24 Dongguan Haixiang

4 Double Sided Tape Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Double Sided Tape Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Double Sided Tape Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Double Sided Tape Application/End Users

5.1 Double Sided Tape Segment by Application

5.1.1 Daily

5.1.2 Industry

5.2 Global Double Sided Tape Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Double Sided Tape Market Forecast

6.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Double Sided Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Double Sided Tape Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Double Sided Tape Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Thin Tape Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Foam Tape Gowth Forecast

6.4 Double Sided Tape Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Double Sided Tape Forecast in Daily

6.4.3 Global Double Sided Tape Forecast in Industry

7 Double Sided Tape Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Double Sided Tape Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Double Sided Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.