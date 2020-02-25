2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry By Application, By Grade, and By Region – Global Market Expected to Reach US 885.67 Million by 2025

Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry was valued at USD 707.46 Million in the year 2018. Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2019 to reach USD 885.67 Million by the year 2025.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Major market players in 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry are MYJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. ltd, Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Ke’erjian Chemical Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Jinxinyi Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Shouyang Century Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Huangyan Jinsong Medical & Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd., and other more companies detail information provided in the report.

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Segmentation:

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Grade

2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry, By Region

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

K.

Germany

Switzerland

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

RoAPAC

RoW

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data From Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

Executive Summary

Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, By Application

Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, By Grade

Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Analysis & Forecasts- 2018-2025

8.1. 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Value (USD Mn)

8.2. 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Volume (Ton)

Geographical Analysis (Captive V/s Merchant consumption detailed breakdown)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Rest of North America

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K.

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Switzerland

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

Company Profiles

10.1. MYJ Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.1.1. Business Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Key Developments

10.2. Haihang Industry Co. ltd

10.3. Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.4. Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd.

10.5. Lianyungang Ke’erjian Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.6. Shaanxi Jinxinyi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

10.7. Shouyang Century Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.8. Taizhou Huangyan Jinsong Medical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.9. Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.10. Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11. Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)