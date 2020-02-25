2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry By Application, By Grade, and By Region – Global Market Expected to Reach US 885.67 Million by 2025

Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry was valued at USD 707.46 Million in the year 2018. Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2019 to reach USD 885.67 Million by the year 2025.
The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.
Major market players in 2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry are MYJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. ltd, Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Ke’erjian Chemical Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Jinxinyi Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Shouyang Century Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Huangyan Jinsong Medical & Chemical Co. Ltd., Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd., and other more companies detail information provided in the report.
2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Segmentation:
2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Agrochemicals
2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry Overview, By Grade
2-Acetylbutyrolactone (CAS 517-23-7) Industry, By Region
North America
- S.
- Rest of North America
Europe
- K.
- Germany
- Switzerland
- RoE
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- RoAPAC
RoW
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
- Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data From Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
- Executive Summary
- Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
- Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
- Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, By Application
- Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, By Grade
- Global 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Analysis & Forecasts- 2018-2025
8.1. 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Value (USD Mn)
8.2. 2-Acetylbutyrolactone Industry, Volume (Ton)
- Geographical Analysis (Captive V/s Merchant consumption detailed breakdown)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Rest of North America
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. U.K.
9.3.2. Germany
9.3.3. Switzerland
9.3.4. RoE
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. RoAPAC
9.5. RoW
- Company Profiles
10.1. MYJ Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.1.1. Business Overview
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Product Portfolio
10.1.4. Key Developments
10.2. Haihang Industry Co. ltd
10.3. Nanjing MSN Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.4. Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd.
10.5. Lianyungang Ke’erjian Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.6. Shaanxi Jinxinyi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
10.7. Shouyang Century Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.8. Taizhou Huangyan Jinsong Medical & Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.9. Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.10. Zhejiang Hisun Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.11. Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Competitive Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
11.3.1. Investments & Expansions
11.3.2. New Product Launches
11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
- Appendix
12.1. Questionnaire
12.2. Available Customizations
12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)
