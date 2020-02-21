1,4 Butanediol Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 1,4 Butanediol Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

1,4 Butanediol Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 1,4 Butanediol market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Ashland

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Bioamber

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd