1,3-Butylene Glycol Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2047

The global 1,3-Butylene Glycol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 1,3-Butylene Glycol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the 1,3-Butylene Glycol market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 1,3-Butylene Glycol market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 1,3-Butylene Glycol market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Showa Denko

Lonza Group

Ashok Alco

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Medicine

Chemical Industry

Automobile

Each market player encompassed in the 1,3-Butylene Glycol market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 1,3-Butylene Glycol market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

