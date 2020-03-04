1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | BASF, Dow Chemical, Archer Daniels Midland

“

1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The 1,2-Propylene Glycol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as BASF, Dow Chemical, Archer Daniels Midland, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, Huntsman, Lyondellbasell Industries, SKC, Temix International, Henan Mingli . Conceptual analysis of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/927447/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

Scope of Report:

The 1,2-Propylene Glycol market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the 1,2-Propylene Glycol industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of 1,2-Propylene Glycol market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market.

The qualitative research report on ‘1,2-Propylene Glycol market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market:

Key players:

BASF, Dow Chemical, Archer Daniels Midland, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, Huntsman, Lyondellbasell Industries, SKC, Temix International, Henan Mingli

By the product type:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By the end users/application:

Food Industry

Tobacco Products

Personal Care Products

Other

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/927447/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,2-Propylene Glycol

1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Segment by Application

1.3.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Tobacco Products

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size

1.4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production

3.4.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,2-Propylene Glycol Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Dow Chemical 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland

7.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

7.4.1 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

7.5.1 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huntsman

7.6.1 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lyondellbasell Industries

7.7.1 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SKC

7.8.1 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Temix International

7.9.1 Temix International 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Temix International 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Henan Mingli

7.10.1 Henan Mingli 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Henan Mingli 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,2-Propylene Glycol

8.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Distributors List

9.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Forecast

11.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/927447/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”