1-Decene Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 1-Decene Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 1-Decene Market was valued at USD 1008.94 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1488.96 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 1-Decene market are listed in the report.

Royal Dutch Shell

Alfa Aesar

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SABIC

Sasol Limited

Exxonmobil Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Qatar Chemical Company

Idemitsu Petrochemical Company